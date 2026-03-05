CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 LIVE: Paper begins at 10.30 am today, check guidelines here
The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 on March 5, 2026. The Class 12 board exam will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The Psychology paper will have 70 mark questions. Section A questions will carry 1 mark, Section B questions will carry 2 marks for Type I. Section C Type II questions will carry 3 marks and Section D long questions will carry 4 marks. Section E will have 6 marks questions. Section F will have case-based questions.
Students appearing for the Class 12 exam must reach the exam centre by 10 am. The gate to enter the exam centre will be closed after that.
Students will have to carry an admit card, a pen, a pencil and other allowed items to the exam centres. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam, guidelines, paper analysis and more.
List of countries where exam is postponed
A list of countries where CBSE has postponed exams:
UAE (Dubai and Abu Dhabi)
Bahrain
Iran (Tehran)
Saudi Arabia (Riyadh)
Kuwait
Oman (Muscat)
Qatar
Exam on March 5, 6 postponed for middle east
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed board exams for classes 10 and 12 in its schools in the Middle East amid a raging conflict in the region. In a fresh notice on Tuesday, the CBSE said that exams for both classes scheduled to be held on March 5 and 6 in the Middle East region stand postponed.
Steps to download marking scheme
1. Visit the official website of CBSE academic.
2. Click on sample paper questions link available on the home page.
3. A drop down box will open where candidates will have to click on CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 marking scheme link.
4. A PDF file will open where candidates can check the marking scheme.
5. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Measures taken for error-free evaluation
1. The Board has updated the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as per the current evaluation scheme.
2. They have assigned fewer answer books to each evaluator to allow sufficient time for quality evaluation.
3. Capacity-building programs for evaluators have been planned.
4. Short instructional videos for guidance.
5. Evaluation process to be completed in 8-10 days instead of 10-12 days like previous years.
When will gates close?
Carry admit card to exam centres
Reach exam centre by 10 am
Section wise marking system
Exam to have 70 marks questions
Date and time
