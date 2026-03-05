Edit Profile
    CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 LIVE: Paper begins at 10.30 am today, check guidelines here

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Mar 05, 2026 10:16:06 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 on March 5, 2026. The Class 12 board exam will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The Psychology paper will have 70 mark questions. Section A questions will carry 1 mark, Section B questions will carry 2 marks for Type I. Section C Type II questions will carry 3 marks and Section D long questions will carry 4 marks. Section E will have 6 marks questions. Section F will have case-based questions.

    Students appearing for the Class 12 exam must reach the exam centre by 10 am. The gate to enter the exam centre will be closed after that.

    Students will have to carry an admit card, a pen, a pencil and other allowed items to the exam centres. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam, guidelines, paper analysis and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 05, 2026 10:16:06 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 LIVE: List of countries where exam is postponed

    CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 LIVE: A list of countries where CBSE has postponed exams:

    UAE (Dubai and Abu Dhabi)

    Bahrain

    Iran (Tehran)

    Saudi Arabia (Riyadh)

    Kuwait

    Oman (Muscat)

    Qatar

    Mar 05, 2026 9:31:03 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 LIVE: Exam on March 5, 6 postponed for middle east

    CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed board exams for classes 10 and 12 in its schools in the Middle East amid a raging conflict in the region. In a fresh notice on Tuesday, the CBSE said that exams for both classes scheduled to be held on March 5 and 6 in the Middle East region stand postponed.

    Mar 05, 2026 9:28:29 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 LIVE: Steps to download marking scheme

    1. Visit the official website of CBSE academic.

    2. Click on sample paper questions link available on the home page.

    3. A drop down box will open where candidates will have to click onCBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2026 marking scheme link.

    4. A PDF file will open where candidates can check the marking scheme.

    5. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Mar 05, 2026 9:25:42 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 LIVE: Measures taken for error-free evaluation

    1. The Board has updated the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as per the current evaluation scheme.

    2. They have assigned fewer answer books to each evaluator to allow sufficient time for quality evaluation.

    3. Capacity-building programs for evaluators have been planned.

    4. Short instructional videos for guidance.

    5. Evaluation process to be completed in 8-10 days instead of 10-12 days like previous years.

    Mar 05, 2026 9:20:47 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 LIVE: When will gates close?

    CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 LIVE: The entry gates will close at 10 am today. Students appearing for the exam should reach the centre before that.

    Mar 05, 2026 9:15:26 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 LIVE: Carry admit card to exam centres

    CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 LIVE: Students will have to carry an admit card, a pen, a pencil and other allowed items to the exam centres.

    Mar 05, 2026 9:12:30 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 LIVE: Reach exam centre by 10 am

    CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 LIVE: Students appearing for the Class 12 exam must reach the exam centre by 10 am. The gate to enter the exam centre will be closed after that.

    Mar 05, 2026 9:09:28 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 LIVE: Section wise marking system

    CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 LIVE: Section A questions will carry 1 mark, Section B questions will carry 2 marks for Type I. Section C Type II questions will carry 3 marks and Section D long questions will carry 4 marks. Section E will have 6 marks questions. Section F will have case-based questions.

    Mar 05, 2026 9:04:17 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 LIVE: Exam to have 70 marks questions

    CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 LIVE: The Psychology paper will have 70 mark questions.

    Mar 05, 2026 9:01:05 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 LIVE: Date and time

    CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 Date: March 5

    CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 Time: 10.30 am t0 1.30 pm.

