CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 LIVE: Paper begins at 10.30 am today, check guidelines here

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 on March 5, 2026. The Class 12 board exam will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The Psychology paper will have 70 mark questions. Section A questions will carry 1 mark, Section B questions will carry 2 marks for Type I. Section C Type II questions will carry 3 marks and Section D long questions will carry 4 marks. Section E will have 6 marks questions. Section F will have case-based questions. Students appearing for the Class 12 exam must reach the exam centre by 10 am. The gate to enter the exam centre will be closed after that. Students will have to carry an admit card, a pen, a pencil and other allowed items to the exam centres. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam, guidelines, paper analysis and more. ...Read More

