CBSE Class 12 scoring plan: Best in given situation, say students, teachers

CBSE Class 12 evaluation criteria: Students and academicians have largely expressed satisfaction over the evaluation criteria for awarding grades or marks for Class 12 examinations submitted before the Supreme Court by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Thursday.

The board, according to reports, told the apex court that results of Class 12 will be decided on the basis of performance in Class 10, Class 11 as well as Class 12. While 30 per cent weightage will be given to students' performance in Class 10 and 11, their class 12 performance will carry a weightage of 40 per cent.

For Class 12, marks obtained in unit, term and practical examinations will be taken into account.

"I believe the decision to evaluate Class 12 students on 30:30:40 ratio is one that will benefit us most. We had sufficient time and resources to perform well in class 10 and class 11. The final score would be a fair representation of our overall school performance during the senior years," said Hina Naela, a class 12 student of GD Goenka Public School.

Hina said, "I just hope schools and the Board keep in mind that Class 12 brings to us a whole new range of challenging subjects and it takes us time to get used to the academic rigor. Additionally, Grade 12 internal examinations were marked with stress and anxiety, and it is possible that many students could not give their best."

Another CBSE class 12 girl, Nandini Goel said, "The only thing that stands out for me is that till class 10th we are made to study all subjects because of which a lot of people don’t get good grades. Class 11th is an opportunity to choose our own subjects, and along which comes hope that 12th result would be better."

Academicians like Urvashi Sahni, founding president and CEO, Study Hall Educational Foundation said, "Our teachers and principal are happy with this marking scheme. The way they have decided to consider best of 3 in class 10 and 11 is good for the students. The different weightage given for class 12 is also appreciated."

To the proposal that each school has to form a result committee to consider the marks of students obtained in the three examinations which would be vetted by the moderation committee of the CBSE, Sahni hoped that the vetting process by the CBSE does not become cumbersome.

"I'm not sure if it is a good idea to let some students take a physical exam once the Covid situation improves, because this so uncertain and college admissions might be over by then. What we have to wait and see is how colleges will react to this. Will they have their own admission tests too in addition to these marks?"

Sarvesh Goel, chairman, GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow said, “The policy for tabulation of marks in respect of class 12 board result appears quite fair and balanced given the scenario but some concerns still remain. The students were at a disadvantage last year, in the pandemic period. Due to online education and assessment, some students could not perform very well in the internal assessments. Their performance was average in the unit tests, half-yearly and pre-board examination but after the first wave of COVID-19, the students were well prepared for the board exams to make up for the downfall in performance," he said.

Goel said, "Now, with the board examination having been cancelled, we hope that this point will be taken into consideration while preparing the result, so that the academic interest of the students is not hit, especially of meritorious students, who could not perform well in internal exams due to unprecedented circumstances.”

Taru Saxena, manager, St Anjani's Public School, Rajajipuram Lucknow, however, felt that the process adopted does not seem to be equitable.

"Many students do not perform well in Class X due to boundation of compulsory subjects like Maths, Science, SST etc. Taking into account 30% of this is unfair to the students," she said.

"Also, in Class XI many students are not diligent in studies and schools also go for hard marking to goad them to work harder. Taking into account 30% of that performance is unfair,” she said.

“Taking 40% of practical examination may also lead to erroneous results as schools, as a practice, go for liberal marking in practical but do hard marking in Internal tests and Boards," she said.