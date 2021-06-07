CBSE class 12th results: Practical marks submission deadline extended

The central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for uploading of marks of practical's/ internal assessments of Class 12 students by the schools. The board has also directed the schools to now conduct pending practical's/internal assessment works in online mode only. The deadline for uploading the marks has been extended to June 28 from June 11.

In a notice issued to the principals or head of schools affiliated to CBSE on Sunday, the board allowed schools with pending practical's/internal assessments to conduct the same only in online mode and upload marks on the provided link by June 28.

The board has also asked the schools to adhere to certain guidelines. (the guidelines can be checked in the notice below.)

CBSE class 12th examination 2021 was cancelled due to the present Covid-19 situation in the country. The decision was taken in the high-level meeting chaired by PM Narinder Modi.