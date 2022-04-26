CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Imp notice issued for filling of Class 10 centre code

Central Board of Secondary Education has released an important notice regarding CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 for Class 10. The official notice is regarding filling of centre code in Class 10 answer book for term 2 examinations. The notice is available on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

As per the <strong>notice</strong>, this year the Board has issued 6 number digits of centre number instead of past format of 5 numeric digit. Some answer books of Class 10 in schools situated in the jurisdiction of regional offices of Patna, Praygraj, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar and Chennai are having space for entering only 5 numeric digits on the title page of the answer books. However, the correct method has been explained by the Board.

The Board has asked the schools to brief their students in advance about the correct method of filling the centre code in the answer booklet that has space for entering 5 numeric digits. Also, the centre staffs on invigilation duty should be briefed about the correct way of entering the centre number incase of having space for 5 digits.

The invigilators should further brief the students about the correct method and should also personally check the centre code filled in by all the examinees in the answer books to ensure correctness of the centre number.