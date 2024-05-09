Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 on May 9, 2024. The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 results was announced at the press conference conducted by the Board officials. CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 results declared

All the candidates who have appeared for Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th examination can check the results through the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. The Class 10th, 12th results can also be checked at results.cg.nic.in and cg.results.nic.in.

Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th board examination across the state. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official site of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.

Click on CGBSE Class 12th, 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

The Higher Secondary Certificate Examination was conducted from March 1 to March 23, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The Class 10 or high school certificate examination was held from March 2 to March 21, 2024. The examination was conducted from 9:15 am to 12:15 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CGBSE.