News / Education / Board Exams / Chhattisgarh CGSOS 10th, 12th result 2023 out at sos.cg.nic.in, link here

Chhattisgarh CGSOS 10th, 12th result 2023 out at sos.cg.nic.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 03, 2023 04:37 PM IST

CGSOS releases class 10 and 12 open school results for 2023.

The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has released the open school results for classes 10 and 12 today, November 3, 2023. The board has announced the results for September-October-2023. Candidates can download the results from the official website at sos.cg.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download the results using their roll number.

CGSOS announces September-October-2023 results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
CGSOS announces September-October-2023 results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Direct link to check CGSOS class 12th result

Direct link to check CGSOS class 10th result 

CGSOS Chattisgarh Open School result 2023: How to download

To download the Chattisgarh CGSOS open school result 2023 results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of CGSOS at sos.cg.nic.in

On the homepage click on the result link

Enter the roll number and captcha

Submitting the details will display the exam results.

Download the results and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
