Home / Education / Board Exams / CISCE Class 10th Result 2022: ICSE 10th Result declared, 99.97% students pass
board exams

CISCE Class 10th Result 2022: ICSE 10th Result declared, 99.97% students pass

CISCE Class 10th Result 2022 has been declared. ICSE 10th result has been declared. The overall pass percentage is 99.97%. 
CISCE Class 10th Result 2022:&nbsp;ICSE 10th Result declared, … students pass(HT File)
CISCE Class 10th Result 2022: ICSE 10th Result declared, … students pass(HT File)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 05:34 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has declared CISCE Class 10th Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for ISCE 10th result can check the result through the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

This year the overall pass percentage is 99.97%. Girls have done better than boys with pass percentage of 99.98 percent and boys pass percentage is 99.97 percent. Around one lakh students have appeared for the examination this year. ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 Live Updates

As per the statement issued by the Board earlier, the overall results comprising of pass certificate awarded or pass certificate not awarded/ eligible for compartment examination will only be declared after completion of the semester 2 examination.

CISCE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check

Candidates can follow these steps given below to check the result.

  • Visit the official results website of CISCE
  • On the homepage, click on the result link
  • Select the course ICSE or ISC as required
  • Enter your UID, Index number, and Captcha
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and take print out for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cisce icse board exam result + 1 more
cisce icse board exam result
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out