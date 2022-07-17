CISCE Class 10th Result 2022: ICSE 10th Result declared, 99.97% students pass

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has declared CISCE Class 10th Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for ISCE 10th result can check the result through the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

This year the overall pass percentage is 99.97%. Girls have done better than boys with pass percentage of 99.98 percent and boys pass percentage is 99.97 percent. Around one lakh students have appeared for the examination this year. ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 Live Updates

As per the statement issued by the Board earlier, the overall results comprising of pass certificate awarded or pass certificate not awarded/ eligible for compartment examination will only be declared after completion of the semester 2 examination.

CISCE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check

Candidates can follow these steps given below to check the result.

Visit the official results website of CISCE

On the homepage, click on the result link

Select the course ICSE or ISC as required

Enter your UID, Index number, and Captcha

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference