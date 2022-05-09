CISCE ISC maths semester 2 exams 2022: What Class 12 students said after paper

CISCE ISC maths semester 2 exams 2022: Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) conducted the ISC (class 12) maths examination on Monday, May 9. Here is what students said after the exam:

The students of Class 12 ISC board were happy coming out of the examination hall after giving their Maths exam on Monday. Students found the paper easy to attempt.

Pratham Sharma, a student of St Xaviers Senior Secondary School, sector 44, Chandigarh said, "I found the paper easy and had a good exam today."

While Jasmine Arora, a resident of Zirakpur and a student of the same school found the exam to be of moderate level, "Some questions were tricky and conceptual but all in all it was a good exam," she said.

Outside St.Xaviers, Divyansh found the exam easy and completed the exam well in time. Also, Prabhjot, a student of St. Xaviers said, "A lot of questions were from the Integration chapter. The question paper was easier than our preboards so it was an easy exam

(With inputs by Nishtha Gupta in Chandigarh)

