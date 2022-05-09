Home / Education / Board Exams / CISCE ISC maths semester 2 exams 2022: What Class 12 students said after paper
board exams

CISCE ISC maths semester 2 exams 2022: What Class 12 students said after paper

  • CISCE ISC maths semester 2 exams 2022: Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) conducted the ISC (class 12) maths examination on Monday, May 9. Here is what students said after the exam
CISCE ISC maths semester 2 exams 2022: The students of Class 12 ISC board were happy coming out of the examination hall after giving their Maths exam on Monday. Students found the paper easy to attempt.(HT file Photo)
CISCE ISC maths semester 2 exams 2022: The students of Class 12 ISC board were happy coming out of the examination hall after giving their Maths exam on Monday. Students found the paper easy to attempt.(HT file Photo)
Published on May 09, 2022 04:45 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

CISCE ISC maths semester 2 exams 2022: Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) conducted the ISC (class 12) maths examination on Monday, May 9. Here is what students said after the exam:  

The students of Class 12 ISC board were happy coming out of the examination hall after giving their Maths exam on Monday. Students found the paper easy to attempt.

Pratham Sharma, a student of St Xaviers Senior Secondary School, sector 44, Chandigarh said, "I found the paper easy and had a good exam today."

While Jasmine Arora, a resident of Zirakpur and a student of the same school found the exam to be of moderate level, "Some questions were tricky and conceptual but all in all it was a good exam," she said.

Outside St.Xaviers, Divyansh found the exam easy and completed the exam well in time. Also, Prabhjot, a student of St. Xaviers said, "A lot of questions were from the Integration chapter. The question paper was easier than our preboards so it was an easy exam

(With inputs by Nishtha Gupta in Chandigarh)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cisce math
cisce math
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out