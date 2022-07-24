Home / Education / Board Exams / CISCE ISC Result 2022 announced: Check ISC 12th Result at cisce.org
CISCE ISC Result 2022 announced: Check ISC 12th Result at cisce.org

  • CISCE ISC result 2022 announced on July 24 at 5pm at cisce.org.
CISCE ISC Result 2022 announced: Check ISC 12th Result at cisce.org
CISCE ISC Result 2022 announced: Check ISC 12th Result at cisce.org
Published on Jul 24, 2022 05:10 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, has declared the ISC class 12th result on July 24 at 5 pm. The result is available on the official website at results.cisce.org and cisce.org. For Updates follow ISC live blog.

The CISCE conducted the ISC board exams in two semesters. The Semester 1 examination was held in November/December 2021 and the semester 2 examination was held April/May 2022. Candidates who failed to show up for the exams in semesters 1 or 2 will be considered absent, and their scores won't be released.

Direct link to check ISC result 2022

Steps to check ISC result 2022

Step 1: Visit the official result website of the board, i.e., results.cisce.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'ISC 12th Result 2022'.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Step 5: Your ISC 12th Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Take print out for future use.

