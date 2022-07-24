CISCE ISC Result 2022 announced: Check ISC 12th Result at cisce.org
- CISCE ISC result 2022 announced on July 24 at 5pm at cisce.org.
The Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, has declared the ISC class 12th result on July 24 at 5 pm. The result is available on the official website at results.cisce.org and cisce.org. For Updates follow ISC live blog.
The CISCE conducted the ISC board exams in two semesters. The Semester 1 examination was held in November/December 2021 and the semester 2 examination was held April/May 2022. Candidates who failed to show up for the exams in semesters 1 or 2 will be considered absent, and their scores won't be released.
Direct link to check ISC result 2022
Steps to check ISC result 2022
Step 1: Visit the official result website of the board, i.e., results.cisce.org.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'ISC 12th Result 2022'.
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.
Step 5: Your ISC 12th Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Take print out for future use.
