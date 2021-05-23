Home / Education / Board Exams / Decision on Class 12 board exams to be taken at the earliest: Education Minister
Decision on Class 12 board exams to be taken at the earliest: Education Minister(PTI File)
Decision on Class 12 board exams to be taken at the earliest: Education Minister(PTI File)
board exams

Decision on Class 12 board exams to be taken at the earliest: Education Minister

A high-level meet could not arrive at a decision on the pending Class 12 board exams on Sunday, with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank seeking detailed suggestions from state governments by May 25 and asserting that "an informed, collaborative" final call will be taken at the earliest.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 05:42 PM IST

A high-level meet could not arrive at a decision on the pending Class 12 board exams on Sunday, with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank seeking detailed suggestions from state governments by May 25 and asserting that "an informed, collaborative" final call will be taken at the earliest.

The virtual meeting was convened to decide on the Class 12 board exams and subsequent entrance examinations that were postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

After the deliberations, Nishank said, "The meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the state governments to send me their detailed suggestions by May 25. I am confident we will be able to arrive at an informed, collaborative decision regarding the exams and remove the uncertainty among student's and parent's minds by informing them of our final decision at the earliest."

"I want to reiterate that both students' and teachers' safety, security, and future are supremely important to us,” he added.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the over two-hour meeting. Union ministers Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar and Sanjay Dhotre were among those who attended the meeting, besides education ministers and secretaries of several states and union territories.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education minister union hrd minister ramesh pokhriyal class 12 board exam cbse class 12 board exams + 2 more

Related Stories

CBSE Class 12 board exams: Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, said the education system has its own compulsions but considering the extreme circumstances, they can be put aside.(HT file)
CBSE Class 12 board exams: Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, said the education system has its own compulsions but considering the extreme circumstances, they can be put aside.(HT file)
board exams

'Delhi govt not in favour of CBSE exploring options to conduct Class 12 exams'

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 04:34 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 board exams: The Delhi government is not in favour of the CBSE exploring options to conduct the Class 12 board examinations and going ahead with the process without vaccinating the students will prove to be a big mistake, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File photo)
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File photo)
board exams

CBSE Class 12 boards: Vaccinate students, teachers before exams, says Sisodia

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Conducting CBSE class 12 board exams before vaccinating students can prove to be a big mistake, Delhi deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia told the Centre at a high-level meeting called by the Ministry of Education on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.