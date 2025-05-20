Menu Explore
DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 Date: Plus two results releasing on May 22 at results.kite.kerala.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 20, 2025 02:36 PM IST

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 date has been announced. Plus two results will be announced on May 22, 2025. 

Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education will announce the DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 on May 22, 2025. The Plus two results will be announced and available on the official websites which includes- results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 Date: Plus two results releasing on May 22 (PTI file)
DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 Date: Plus two results releasing on May 22 (PTI file)

While speaking to HT Digital, a Board official has confirmed the DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 Date.

The Class 12 result will be announced via a press conference. Along with the results, the overall pass percentage, gender wise pass percentage, district wise performance and other details will also be shared.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam will need their registration number and date of birth to check their results.

The Kerala +2 result marksheet will have details including student’s name, roll number, date of birth, subject-wise marks, and total score.

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025: How to check 

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get realtime update on JAC Result 2025 News Live, KCET Result 2025 Live and RBSE Result News 2025 Live.
