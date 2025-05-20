CHSE Odisha HS 12th Result: Odisha +2 results in a day or two, says minister

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will announce the HS or +2 or Class 12 board examination result in a day or two, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said. He was speaking at a press meet at the BJP office in the state capital. CHSE Odisha HS 12th Result: Odisha +2 results in a day or two(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When announced, students can check their Class 12 results on the board's official websites. CHSE is expected to confirm the result date and time and list of websites to check marks through an official notification.

Like past years, the CHSE will announce the Odisha 12th results for all streams—science, Commerce, and Arts – together.

This year, CHSE Odisha +2 exams were conducted from February 18 to March 27, 2025.

Candidates need to follow the steps given below to check their marks online-

CHSE Odisha HS 12th Result 2025: How to check +2 result when announced?

1. Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha.

2. Click on the CHSE Odisha HS 12th result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the next page.

5. Check the result and download the result.

Last year, the council announced the Odisha HS result on May 26. The overall pass percentage for the Arts stream was 80.95 per cent. For the Science stream, the pass percentage was 86.93 per cent and it was 82.27 per cent for the Commerce stream. The council did not release any toppers' list.

For more information, candidates can visit the CHSE Odisha official website.