Exams 2021 Live Updates: Maharashtra Board Class 12 exam cancelled

Exams 2021 for Class 12 in many states have been cancelled along with CBSE Class 12 exams. UP, Rajasthan, Goa and Haryana have cancelled Class 10, 12 board exams. Decision on NEET, JEE Main, some state board 12th exams 2021 is likely to be taken soon after Education Ministry reviews the situation.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 03, 2021 04:49 PM IST

CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021 was cancelled on June 1 by the Union government. CISCE also postponed its ISC Exam 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic on the same day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 scrapped CBSE Class 12 board exams in the ‘interest of students’ and keeping under consideration the health and safety of students.

Many state governments have hailed the decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 Board examination. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is a “big relief” for students. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad welcomed the centre's decision.

Soon after the announcement of cancellation of Class 12 exams, many states including Uttar Pradesh, MP, Goa, Gujarat and Haryana also cancelled their Class 12 exams. Rajasthan has cancelled both Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Some other states are trying to reach to a decision on Class 12 exams. West Bengal is likely to announce its decisions on board exams in a few days.

Meanwhile, the govt has not yet made any announcement for entrance examinations including JEE Mains and NEET. However, the Ministry of Education is expected to soon review the situation to take a call on conducting the two remaining editions of JEE-Mains and NEET exam. The JEE Mains exam that was scheduled to be conducted in April and May has been postponed. The NEET exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 1, 2021.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 03, 2021 04:49 PM IST

    Maharashtra Board 12th exam cancelled

    Maharashtra Board Class 10 & 12 examinations have been cancelled: Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar

  • JUN 03, 2021 04:15 PM IST

    Class 12 Board Exams 2021: RBSE Class 10, 12 exams cancelled

    Rajasthan Board has cancelled Class 10, 12 exams in the state this year due to COVID19 pandemic. The decision to cancel the RBSE Board Exams 2021 was taken during a meeting of the State Council of Ministers which was chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

  • JUN 03, 2021 04:06 PM IST

    Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Decision likely this week

    Maharashtra government will take a call on Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exam 2021 likely this week. The school education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has sent a proposal to the disaster management authority regarding the state board exams for Class 12 students and a decision on the issue will be taken in a couple of days.

  • JUN 03, 2021 03:55 PM IST

    Board Exams 2021: SC directs CBSE, CISCE to construct objective criteria for Class 12 assessment in two weeks

    Supreme Court in today’s hearing has directed the national boards- CBSE and CISCE to place on record well-defined objective criteria for assessment of students in two weeks. The bench clarified that it will not give more time for placement of objective criteria as many students will be taking admissions in colleges in India and abroad.

  • JUN 03, 2021 03:49 PM IST

    NEET UG 2021 Exam: Education Ministry to decide soon

    Education Ministry will soon review the situation of COVID19 across the country and decide on NEET UG 2021 exam and JEE Main exam. The JEE Mains exam that was scheduled to be conducted in April and May has been postponed. The NEET exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 1, 2021.

  • JUN 03, 2021 03:44 PM IST

    Board Exams 2021: Goa Class 12 Board Exam cancelled

    Goa Board has cancelled Class 12 Board Exams for this year. The Class 12 exams were cancelled in the state in view of the COVID19 pandemic. "After extensive consultations, it has been decided that the Class 12 Exams shall be cancelled as the health and safety of our students is of utmost priority," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.

  • JUN 03, 2021 03:38 PM IST

    CBSE Latest News: Students thank PM Narendra Modi for scrapping Class 12 exams

    Students of Class 12 across the country are thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cancelling CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 amid this pandemic. Education Minister has shared this video for others to watch.

  • JUN 03, 2021 03:33 PM IST

    Class 12 Board Exams 2021: UP 12th Board Exam cancelled

    UP government has cancelled UP 12th Board Exam 2021. The decision to cancel the exams was taken at the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and attended by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma who is also the Education Minister of the state. Around 26 lakh students have registered for Class 12 board exams in the state.

  • JUN 03, 2021 03:27 PM IST

    Board Exams 2021: Mizoram Class 10 Result Declared

    Mizoram Board of Secondary Education has declared Mizoram Class 10 Result 2021 on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 examination can check MBSE HSLC results on the official site of MBSE on mbse.edu.in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with class 12 students in view of the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exams, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)
board exams

PM interacts with Class 12 students, asks them to utilise time productively

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 07:39 PM IST
Joining the online interaction organised by the Education Ministry, Modi asked them how they are feeling following the cancellation of the board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and what are they planning to do now.
The decision to cancel the Maharashtra bboard class 12 examination came after the central government on June 1 cancelled the Central Board of School Education (CBSE) Class 12th examination.(File)
board exams

Maharashtra Board Class 12 and Class 10 exams 2021 cancelled

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 03, 2021 06:13 PM IST
  • Maharashtra Government has cancelled the class 12 examination due to the current Covid 19 situation. The decision has been announced by Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar.
UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2021: Likewise, for class 10, the final marks will be determined on the basis of average of their class 9 marks and pre- board exam marks of class 10. Those class 10 students whose pre-board and class 9 marks are not available will be promoted with pass certificates only.(HT FILE)
board exams

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2021: How marks will be calculated

By Rajeev Mullick, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • UP Board 12th exam marks calculation strategy: The marks for class 12 will be determined on the basis of average marks obtained by a student in class 10 and 11, according to an official release issued by deputy chief minister, Dinesh Sharma who is also secondary education minister of state.
MBSE 10th results 2021: Candidates who have appeared for the class 10th or HSCL examination can check their result on the official website of the Mizoram Board of School Education.(File)
board exams

MBSE HSLC 10th result declared, here's how to check Mizoram board 10th scores

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • MBSE 10th results 2021: Mizoram Board of Secondary Education, MBSE on Thursday, June 3 declared the class 10 result 2021 or HSCL exam results.
Mizoram Class 10 Result 2021: MBSE HSLC result declared, check result here(Arun Mondhe/HT File Photo)
board exams

Mizoram Class 10 Result 2021: MBSE HSLC result declared, check result here

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Mizoram Class 10 Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of MBSE on mbse.edu.in.
UP board class 12 exams 2021 cancelled: The decision to this effect was taken at a higher level meeting attended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, additional chief secretary secondary education, Aradhana Shukla in Lucknow on Thursday.(ANI file)
board exams

UP board class 12 exams 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19 situation

By Rajeev Mullick
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 01:38 PM IST
  • UP board class 12 exams 2021 cancelled: The UP government on Thursday announced cancellation of state board class 12 or intermediate examinations, which is conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.
Uttar Pradesh Board cancels class 12 exams
board exams

Uttar Pradesh Board cancels class 12 exams

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 01:29 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Board on Thursday cancelled the class 12 examination.
SC directs CBSE, CISCE to place on record objective criteria for 12th assessment(HT File)
board exams

SC directs CBSE, CISCE to place on record objective criteria for 12th assessment

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 12:57 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday said it was happy to note that the government has cancelled the class 12 board exams, and directed the CBSE and CICSE to place on record well-defined objective criteria for assessment of students in two weeks.
Goa government cancels Class 12 exam of state board(Hand out image)
board exams

Goa government cancels Class 12 exam of state board

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 10:25 AM IST
The Goa government on Wednesday announced that the Class 12 examination of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19: Haryana to conduct internal assessment for Class 12 state board
board exams

Board Exam 2021: Haryana to conduct internal assessment for Class 12 state board

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Wednesday announced that the state government will conduct the internal assessment for Class 12 of the Haryana School Education Board.
RBSE Board Exam 2021: Rajasthan cancels classes 10, 12 state board exams(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
board exams

RBSE Board Exam 2021: Rajasthan cancels classes 10, 12 state board exams

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 08:41 AM IST
The Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced the cancellation of classes 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the state board this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After assessing the report by DMs, the decision will be taken in a meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath,” said UP deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, a day after CBSE and CISCE boards announced to cancel their class 12 exams.(HT file)
board exams

UP Inter exams: State govt to seek Covid report from DMs before final decision

By Rajeev Mullick
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 08:37 PM IST
  • The UP government will seek detailed report from all district magistrates on the COVID-19 situation in their respective districts before taking a final decision on UP Board class 12 intermediate examinations.
Amid the pandemic which has hit Maharashtra hard, Gaikwad said, students' health remains the top priority for the state government.(HT file)
board exams

Call on Maharashtra state board Class 12 exams this week: Varsha Gaikwad

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday said a proposal has been sent to the disaster management authority regarding the state board exams for Class 12 students and a decision on the issue will be taken in a couple of days.
Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, CBSE informed, "We are in the process of structuring the criteria for Class 12 evaluation. We will put it in the public domain once it is completed. The decision is yet to be made."(HT file)
board exams

Class 12 evaluation criteria making to take at least 2 weeks: CBSE officials

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 07:59 PM IST
After the Central government announced cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams and said results will be made as per "well-defined objective criteria" in a time-bound manner, CBSE officials have informed that structuring the criteria for evaluation of Class 12 students will take at least two weeks.
