Exams 2021 Live Updates: Maharashtra Board Class 12 exam cancelled
CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021 was cancelled on June 1 by the Union government. CISCE also postponed its ISC Exam 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic on the same day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 scrapped CBSE Class 12 board exams in the ‘interest of students’ and keeping under consideration the health and safety of students.
Many state governments have hailed the decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 Board examination. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is a “big relief” for students. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad welcomed the centre's decision.
Soon after the announcement of cancellation of Class 12 exams, many states including Uttar Pradesh, MP, Goa, Gujarat and Haryana also cancelled their Class 12 exams. Rajasthan has cancelled both Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Some other states are trying to reach to a decision on Class 12 exams. West Bengal is likely to announce its decisions on board exams in a few days.
Meanwhile, the govt has not yet made any announcement for entrance examinations including JEE Mains and NEET. However, the Ministry of Education is expected to soon review the situation to take a call on conducting the two remaining editions of JEE-Mains and NEET exam. The JEE Mains exam that was scheduled to be conducted in April and May has been postponed. The NEET exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 1, 2021.
-
JUN 03, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Maharashtra Board 12th exam cancelled
Maharashtra Board Class 10 & 12 examinations have been cancelled: Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar
-
JUN 03, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Class 12 Board Exams 2021: RBSE Class 10, 12 exams cancelled
Rajasthan Board has cancelled Class 10, 12 exams in the state this year due to COVID19 pandemic. The decision to cancel the RBSE Board Exams 2021 was taken during a meeting of the State Council of Ministers which was chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
-
JUN 03, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Decision likely this week
Maharashtra government will take a call on Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exam 2021 likely this week. The school education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has sent a proposal to the disaster management authority regarding the state board exams for Class 12 students and a decision on the issue will be taken in a couple of days.
-
JUN 03, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Board Exams 2021: SC directs CBSE, CISCE to construct objective criteria for Class 12 assessment in two weeks
Supreme Court in today’s hearing has directed the national boards- CBSE and CISCE to place on record well-defined objective criteria for assessment of students in two weeks. The bench clarified that it will not give more time for placement of objective criteria as many students will be taking admissions in colleges in India and abroad.
-
JUN 03, 2021 03:49 PM IST
NEET UG 2021 Exam: Education Ministry to decide soon
Education Ministry will soon review the situation of COVID19 across the country and decide on NEET UG 2021 exam and JEE Main exam. The JEE Mains exam that was scheduled to be conducted in April and May has been postponed. The NEET exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 1, 2021.
-
JUN 03, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Board Exams 2021: Goa Class 12 Board Exam cancelled
Goa Board has cancelled Class 12 Board Exams for this year. The Class 12 exams were cancelled in the state in view of the COVID19 pandemic. "After extensive consultations, it has been decided that the Class 12 Exams shall be cancelled as the health and safety of our students is of utmost priority," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.
-
JUN 03, 2021 03:38 PM IST
CBSE Latest News: Students thank PM Narendra Modi for scrapping Class 12 exams
Students of Class 12 across the country are thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cancelling CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 amid this pandemic. Education Minister has shared this video for others to watch.
-
JUN 03, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Class 12 Board Exams 2021: UP 12th Board Exam cancelled
UP government has cancelled UP 12th Board Exam 2021. The decision to cancel the exams was taken at the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and attended by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma who is also the Education Minister of the state. Around 26 lakh students have registered for Class 12 board exams in the state.
-
JUN 03, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Board Exams 2021: Mizoram Class 10 Result Declared
Mizoram Board of Secondary Education has declared Mizoram Class 10 Result 2021 on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 examination can check MBSE HSLC results on the official site of MBSE on mbse.edu.in.
