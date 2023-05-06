Home / Education / Board Exams / GBSHSE HSSC result 2023 released: Know how to check Goa Board Class 12 result

GBSHSE HSSC result 2023 released: Know how to check Goa Board Class 12 result

ByHT Education Desk
May 06, 2023 04:55 PM IST

Goa Board 12th Result 2023 will be released today May 6, 2023.

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released Goa Board HSSC Result 2023. Candidates can check the class 12th result on the official website at GBSHSE on gbshse.in and on results.gbshsegoa.net. Goa board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

The Board held the Class 12 or HSSC exam over the course of two terms: Term 1 lasted from November 10, 2022, to November 25, 2022, and Term 2 lasted from March 15, 2023, to March 31, 2023. 9872 girls and 9930 boys, in total, took the exam this year, out of the 19802 candidates who have registered.

Goa Board HSSC results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official websites at gbshse.net

On the homepage, click on the Goa HSSC 2023 Result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Goa class 12th result will appear on the display screen.

Take a printout of your result and take its printout for future use.

