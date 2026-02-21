Edit Profile
    Girl leaves behind child marriage and domestic violence trauma to appear for Class 10 exam

    Published on: Feb 21, 2026 5:44 PM IST
    PTI
    AI SummaryAI Summary

    A 15-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Beed district, who escaped child marriage and domestic abuse, courageously sat for her Class 10 exam under police protection. After enduring severe abuse from her husband and in-laws, she reported the violence, leading to legal action against them. Her determination to complete her education highlights the necessity for support for such victims.

    Beed, A 15-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Beed district, who survived the horrors of a child marriage and domestic abuse, began a new chapter in life as she appeared for her Class 10 exam, in a display of her strong will to pursue what she truly values by breaking free from the shackles.

    The girl appeared for the Marathi subject exam on Friday under full police protection.

    The minor was forced into marriage by her guardians in December 2025 with a relative based in Pune, despite her protests. After the wedding, her husband moved her to Pune, which marked the beginning of the darkest chapter of her life, an activist said.

    The girl was subjected to severe physical abuse by her husband and constant verbal harassment by her in-laws. However, instead of breaking under the pressure, the young girl chose to fight back against the injustice, he said.

    Driven to the brink by the torture, she courageously approached the Pune police. Her testimony led to a case being registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against 11 individuals, including her husband and in-laws.

    Following the legal intervention, she was moved to the 'Shakti Sadan' Swadhar Grah in Beed. During this crisis period, she received critical psychological support from social activists.

    While recovering from the shock of her ordeal, the survivor remained steadfast in her desire to complete her education. Fearing that her crucial academic year would be lost, she expressed her wish to appear for the board exams, social activist Tatvashil Kamble said.

    Recognising her grit, the administration moved swiftly to make the necessary arrangements. On Friday, flanked by police personnel for her safety, she arrived at the examination centre and appeared for her Marathi paper, he said.

    "It is the need of the hour for such victims to join the mainstream of education and become self-reliant," Kamble said.

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

    News/Education/Board Exams/Girl Leaves Behind Child Marriage And Domestic Violence Trauma To Appear For Class 10 Exam
