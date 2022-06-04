Home / Education / Board Exams / GSEB Gujarat 12th General Stream Result 2022 out at gseb.org: Know how to check
GSEB Gujarat 12th General Stream Result 2022 out at gseb.org: Know how to check

  • GSHEN HSC general result has been announced on June 4. Candidates can check the results at gseb.org.
Published on Jun 04, 2022 08:08 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GSEB HSC general stream  Result 2022 has been announced toady, June 4, 2022 at 8 am. The GSEB class 12th result is available on gseb.org, the official website of GSEB.

The GSEB Class 12 board examinations for Science and General were held from March 28 to April 12. This year, over 5 lakh students in the state took their Class 12 exams.

Direct link here

GSEB class 12th General stream result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at gseb.org

Click on HSC, 12th result 2022 link

Key in your six-digit seat number

Submit and download the GSEB Science HSC 12th result 2022

Take a print out for further reference.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board announced the GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2022 on May 12, 2022. The overall pass percentage for GSE Science stream was 72.02%.

Saturday, June 04, 2022
