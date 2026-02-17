GSEB Hall Ticket 2026: Gujarat Board SSC, HSC admit cards releasing today at gseb.org, here's how to download
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will issue the GSEB Hall Ticket 2026 on February 17, 2026, for Class 10 and 12 exams starting February 26, 2026. Schools can download the hall tickets at gseb.org, requiring their index number and registered contact information. Candidates must verify details and affix a photograph on the admit card.
Take a printout of the admit card and verify the subjects/medium as per the application form of the examinee for the February-2026 examination and affix the photograph of the examinee in the space provided below in the admit card.
GSEB Hall Ticket 2026: How to download
To download the admit card the steps can be followed.
1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.
2. Click on GSEB Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.
5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The affixed, signature of the examinee, signature of the examinee's class teacher and signature-stamp of the Principal at the prescribed place should be there in exam hall ticket. Also the notice for the examination shall be printed on the back of the hall ticket.
If any discrepancy is found regarding the subjects of the examinee or any other discrepancy, candidates can contact the GSEB office. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.
Official Notice of HSC Science
