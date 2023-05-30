Home / Education / Board Exams / GSEB HSC result 2023: Gujarat board 12th Arts, Commerce results out at gseb.org

GSEB HSC result 2023: Gujarat board 12th Arts, Commerce results out at gseb.org

ByHT Education Desk
May 31, 2023 08:06 AM IST

GSEB Hsc results has been declared on gseb.org. Students can check it using board exam seat numbers.

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB or GSEB) has announced HSC or Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream results on Wednesday, May 31. These results will be declared through the official website of the board, gseb.org. Students can check their results using board exam seat numbers. GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live Updates

Apart from checking it on the official website, students can also use WhatsApp to get their marks. For this, they have to send their seat numbers to 6357300971 using the app.

Hard copies of marks sheets and certificates will be distributed later, the board said.

Gujarat SSC and HSC Science results have already been announced. This year, 65.58 per cent students have passed Gujarat Board Class 12th Science results. The overall pass percentage for Group A is 72.27 percent and Group B is 61.71 percent.

Previously, GSEB had released an official notice regarding a fake press release that claimed HSC results for Arts, Commerce to be announced on May 27, 2023.

Sign out