GSEB SSC 10th Result 2022 Date and Time: Gujarat Board class 10 result on June 6

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, has announced the date and timing of the results. The GSEB Class 10 results will be released at 8 a.m. on June 6. Candidates who took the Class 10 board examinations in the state can see their results at gseb.org, the GSEB's official website. The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 began on March 28, 2022 and ended on April 9, 2022 in various test centers around the state.

The GSEB Class 10th result date and time was announced by State education Minister Jitu Vaghani. Taking to the twitter he said, the result of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's Std-10 and Sanskrit first examination on June 6 at 8 am.

GSEB Class 10 board exams 2022 started on March 28, 2022 and ended on April 9. Around 10 lakh students appear for this exam every year.

How to download GSEB Gujarat board SSC result 2022

Go to the official website of the board

On the homepage, click on the SSC result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your admit card will be released on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.