GSEB SSC Result 2022: Gujarat Class 10 result declared, 65.18% students pass

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Monday, June 6 declared the results of Class 10 or SSC examination. Students who had registered for the SSC examination can check their results online at gseb.org, on GSEB website.

The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 took place On march 28, 2022 and completed on April 9, 2022 in various test locations around the state. The overall pass percentage this year is 65.18 percent. GSEB Class 10 Result Live Updates

This year a total of 772771 candidates registered for the exam out of which 503726 candidates passed the examination.

Out of a total of 8.57 lakh students, 17186 received A1, 57362 received A2, 100973 received B1, 150432 received B2, 185266 received C1, 172253 received C2, and 173732 received D.

Last year, the passing rate in the SSC Class 10 exam was 100% because the exam was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.