GSHSEB releases exam schedule 2024 for Class 12 and Class 10

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 13, 2023 01:20 PM IST

GSHSEB releases exam schedule for 2024. Check the exam schedule below:

The class 12 and class 10 board exam dates for 2024 have been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar. The GSHSEB Class 12 science stream and Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSC) will be held between March 11 and March 26, 2024. The GSHSEB class 10th and class 12th admit card is available on the official website.

GSEB class 10th exam dates 2024

DateSubject
March 11Physics
March 13Chemistry
March 15Biology
March 18Mathematics
March 20

English ( First language) 

English ( Second Language)

March 22Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, Sindhi, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic

DateSubjects
March 11, 2024

First Language 

Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia

March 13, 2024Standard Mathematics / Basic Mathematics
March 15, 2024Social Science
March 18, 2024Science
March 20, 2024English (Second Language)
March 21, 2024Gujarati (Second Language)
March 22, 2024

Second Language 

Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabic/Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retail

Candidates can check the detailed examination schedule here.

