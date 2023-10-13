GSHSEB releases exam schedule 2024 for Class 12 and Class 10
GSHSEB releases exam schedule for 2024. Check the exam schedule below:
The class 12 and class 10 board exam dates for 2024 have been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar. The GSHSEB Class 12 science stream and Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSC) will be held between March 11 and March 26, 2024. The GSHSEB class 10th and class 12th admit card is available on the official website.
GSEB class 10th exam dates 2024
|Date
|Subject
|March 11
|Physics
|March 13
|Chemistry
|March 15
|Biology
|March 18
|Mathematics
|March 20
English ( First language)
English ( Second Language)
|March 22
|Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, Sindhi, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic
GSEB class 10th exam dates 2024
|Date
|Subjects
|March 11, 2024
First Language
Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia
|March 13, 2024
|Standard Mathematics / Basic Mathematics
|March 15, 2024
|Social Science
|March 18, 2024
|Science
|March 20, 2024
|English (Second Language)
|March 21, 2024
|Gujarati (Second Language)
|March 22, 2024
Second Language
Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabic/Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retail
Candidates can check the detailed examination schedule here.
