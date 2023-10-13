GSHSEB releases exam schedule 2024 for Class 12 and Class 10

The class 12 and class 10 board exam dates for 2024 have been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar. The GSHSEB Class 12 science stream and Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSC) will be held between March 11 and March 26, 2024. The GSHSEB class 10th and class 12th admit card is available on the official website.

GSHSEB announces exam dates for classes 10th and 12th for 2024