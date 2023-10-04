News / Education / Board Exams / Haryana 10th, 12th Open Exam 2023: BSEH October exam dates out at bseh.org.in, timetable here

Haryana 10th, 12th Open Exam 2023: BSEH October exam dates out at bseh.org.in, timetable here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 04, 2023 02:49 PM IST

Haryana 10th, 12th Open Exam 2023 dates out at bseh.org.in. The complete schedule is given below.

Board of School Education, Haryana has released Haryana 10th, 12th Open Exam 2023 dates. The examination for Class 10, 12 will be conducted in October 2023. Candidates can download the timetable through the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

The datesheet has been released for CTP, Re-appear, Compartment, Additional, Improvement examinations.

The Class 10 examination will begin on October 20 with Mathematics and will end on October 31 with language paper and some other papers. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Senior Secondary open examination will begin on October 20 with Geography paper and will end on November 8, 2023. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days.

Candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination on production of valid Admit Card with scanned photograph. Calculators & Mobile Phones are not permitted in the Examination Hall, if found U.M.C. will be registered.

Differently Able (i) Physical Disability Visual Impairment (ii) Physical Disability Hearing Impairment (iii) Permanent Physical Impairment of Extremities (Hand, Foot, etc.) (iv) Dyslexia, Dysgraphia, Dyscalculia, Dysprasia, Developmental aphasia, shall be provided along with the services of amanuensis, an extra time of 20 minutes per hour answering each paper. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEH.

Official Schedule Here

