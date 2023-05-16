Haryana Board 10th result 2023: Himesh, Varsha and Sonu are joint toppers

Board of School Education, Haryana has announced the HBSE 10th Result 2023 on May 16. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check Haryana Board 10th result through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in. HBSE 12th Result 2023 Live. Haryana Board 10th result 2023: Himesh, Varsha and Sonu tops HBSE Class 10 exam(HT file)

Himesh, Varsha and Sonu have topped the Haryana Board Class 10 examination this year by scoring 498 marks. Simran, Dipesh Sharma and Manhi have secured the second spot by scoring 497 marks. Shivani Sharma, Sweety Kumari, Yashi, Monty, Tamanna, Dipanshi, Riya, Jyoti Rani stood third by scoring 496 marks.

HBSE 10th result link

In class 10 results, Rewari district topped the tally with 78.68%, followed by Charkhi Dadri (77.61%) and Mahendergarh 77.55%. However, the bottom-performing districts are- Nuh (51.68%), Faridabad (52.17%) and Panchkula (54.31%).

HBSE class 10th result: How to check

• Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

• Click on BSEH Class 10 results link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.