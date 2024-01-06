Haryana Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: BSEH 10th, 12th timetables out at bseh.org.in, check here

Board of School Education, Haryana has released Haryana Board Exam 2024 Datesheet. The BSEH 10th, 12th timetables have been released and is available on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. Haryana Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: BSEH 10th, 12th timetables out, check here

The datesheets have been released for Regular, HOS Fresh, Re-appear, CTP, OCTP, Compartment, Additional, Improvement, Mercy Chance.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As per the timetable released by the Board, the Class 10 or Secondary examination will begin on February 27 and will end on March 26, 2024, and Class 12 or Senior Secondary examination will begin on February 27 and will end on April 2, 2024. The examination will be conducted in a single shift- from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination on the production of a valid Admit Card with a scanned photograph. Candidates to bring their own log table & Pencil for map work.

Direct link to download Haryana Board Exam 2024 Datesheet

Haryana Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: How to download

To download the date sheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on Haryana Board Exam 2024 Datesheet link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.