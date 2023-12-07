close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / Haryana Open School Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 registration to reopen tomorrow at bseh.org.in

Haryana Open School Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 registration to reopen tomorrow at bseh.org.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 07, 2023 06:32 PM IST

Haryana Open School Exam 2024 registration process will reopen tomorrow at bseh.org.in. Official notice here.

Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH will reopen the registration process for the Haryana Open School Exam 2024 for Class 10, 12 on December 8, 2023 for fresh category. Candidates who have not registered themselves can register from tomorrow onwards through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Haryana Open School Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 registration dates to reopen tomorrow(HT file)

As per the official notice released, the Class 10, 12 registration process will reopen on December 8 and will close on December 17, 2023. To apply for the examination, candidates will have to pay late fees of 1000/- for Secondary/ Senior Secondary examination.

Apart from this, the candidates who have already filled the application form but due to some reason could not deposit the application fees can also the fee in this time period.

Earlier, the last date to register was till November 30, 2023 and the correction window was opened from December 1 till December 15, 2023. If there is any error in the subject, Aadhaar number details, then it can be corrected through online mode by paying a correction fee of 300/- and a maximum of 600/- on or before December 15. For more related details details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.

Official Notice Here

