HBSE 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check Haryana Board Class 12 Result

  • HBSE class 12th result 2022 result will be out at HBSE official website.
HBSE 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check Haryana Board Class 12 Result
HBSE 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check Haryana Board Class 12 Result
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 02:05 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Haryana Board of School Education will release the Haryana Board 12th results 2022 in today, June 15. Candidates will be able to access their BSEH Class 10, 12 results after they have been declared on the BSEH's official website.

For more updates follow HBSE class 12 live blog

This year, around six lakh and sixty-eight thousand students have enrolled for the Haryana Board's Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.

Haryana Board Class 10 and class 12 board exams were held from March 30 to April 29, 2022

HBSE Class 12th result: List of websites

bseh.org.in

bsehexam.org

Around 2,90,000 students have enrolled for the Haryana Board class 12 examinations this year. The Haryana Board has decreased the syllabus by 30% this year.

The BSEH class 10th and 12th examinations were held at around 1700 exam centers throughout the state.

 

hbse board exam result
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
