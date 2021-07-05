HP Board 10th result 2021 declared, 99.70% pass

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on July 5, Monday declared the state board class 10 results on its official website. 99.70% students have passed the HPBOSE Class 10 exams this year.

All the candidates who have registered for the class 10th exam can check their results on the official website of the HP Board at hpbose.org (once it is uploaded).

The result has been declared on the basis of an alternative assessment method. Students had appeared for one paper. The rest of the examinations were cancelled to spike in Covid 19 cases.

Here is the direct link to check the result

HPBOSE result 2021:How to check

Visit the official website at hpbose.org

On the homepage click on the student corner tab and then on the results

Click on the result link

Key in your credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and keep the hard copy of the same for future use