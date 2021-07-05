HP Board 10th result 2021 declared, 99.70% pass
- HP Board 10th Result 2021: Himachal Pradesh Board of school education has declared the class 10th result at hpbose.org.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on July 5, Monday declared the state board class 10 results on its official website. 99.70% students have passed the HPBOSE Class 10 exams this year.
All the candidates who have registered for the class 10th exam can check their results on the official website of the HP Board at hpbose.org (once it is uploaded).
The result has been declared on the basis of an alternative assessment method. Students had appeared for one paper. The rest of the examinations were cancelled to spike in Covid 19 cases.
Here is the direct link to check the result
HPBOSE result 2021:How to check
Visit the official website at hpbose.org
On the homepage click on the student corner tab and then on the results
Click on the result link
Key in your credentials
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Download the result and keep the hard copy of the same for future use