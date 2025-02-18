ICSE Board Exam 2025 Live: CISCE Class 10 final exam begins today with English paper 1

ICSE Board Exam 2025 Live: The Indin Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 board exam conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will start today, February 18. On the first day, ICSE students will appear for the English Language (English paper 1) exam. The paper will begin at 11 am and last two hours. Fifteen additional minutes will be given for reading the question paper. ...Read More

Candidates must sit in the examination hall/room 30 minutes before the exam starts. They can leave the hall/room only after the paper is concluded.

The council has asked candidates to read the instructions on the first page of the question paper, including the number of questions to be attempted. They need to answer only that number of questions, as mentioned in the paper.

Candidates must write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the main answer booklet clearly and in the space provided.

This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet, loose maps, graph papers, etc.

Candidates should only use blue or black ink during the exam.

On the top sheet of the main answer booklet, candidates must put their signatures in the space provided. They must not scribble anywhere on the top sheet.

Candidates must write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet unless the rubric of the question paper prohibits this.

Candidates should leave a margin at both the right-hand and left-hand edges of the answer booklet while writing.

They must begin the answer to each part of a question on a separate line and write the question number clearly in the left-hand margin at the beginning of each answer.

