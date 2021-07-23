Home / Education / Board Exams / ICSE, ISC board exam results 2021 to be declared tomorrow at cisce.org
ICSE, ISC board exam results 2021: The results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) year 2021 exams will be announced on July 24 at 3pm.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 05:49 PM IST

ICSE, ISC board exam results 2021: The results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) year 2021 examinations will be declared on July 24 at 3 pm, said Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Friday.

In an official statement, the Council informed that the results of the ICSE and ISC year 2021 examinations will be made available on the website of the Council and through SMS.

The schools can access the results by logging into the 'Careers' portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password.

They further stated that the recheck of answer scripts is not applicable for the ICSE/ISC year 2021 examinations as the candidates have been awarded imputed marks.

The last date for dispute resolution of candidates has been set at August 1, 2021. Any requests thereof will not be entertained, said the Council.

However, the dispute resolution mechanism is only for the correction of calculation errors.

Story Saved
