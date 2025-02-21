ICSE, ISC Exams 2025 Live: Class 10th English paper 2; Class 12th Economics, Biotechnology paper 1 exams today
ICSE, ISC Exams 2025 Live: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will conduct the Indin Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 board exam for Literature in English (English paper 2) today, February 21. Meanwhile, Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 10 final exam students will write the Economics and Biotechnology paper 1 (theory) exams. ...Read More
The ICSE English paper will begin at 11 am, and the ISC Economics and Biotechnology paper 1 exams will start at 2 pm.
ICSE, ISC exams 2025: Instructions for students:
- Sit inside the exam hall/room 30 minutes before the exam begins. Leave the hall/room only after the exam ends.
- Read the instructions on the first page of the question paper, including the number of questions to be attempted. Answer only that number of questions, mentioned in the paper.
- Write the Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number, and Subject on the top sheet of the main answer booklet clearly and in the space provided. Repeat this information on the front sheet of each continuation booklet, loose maps, graph papers, etc.
- Use blue or black ink only.
- Put the signature in the space provided on the top sheet of the main answer booklet. Do not scribble anywhere on the top sheet.
- Write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet unless the rubric of the question paper prohibits this.
- Leave a margin at both the right-hand and left-hand edges of the answer booklet.
- Begin the answer to each part of a question on a separate line. Write the question number clearly in the left-hand margin at the beginning of each answer.
ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2025 Live: Class 12 Economics, Biotechnology paper 1 exams today
ISC or Class 12 students will appear for Economics and Biotechnology paper 1 (theory) exams today, February 21. The papers will begin at 2 pm and the duration will be three hours.
ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2025 Live: Class 10 English paper 2 exam today
The CISCE will hold the ICSE or Class 10 English paper 2 (Literature in English) exam today, February 21. The exam will begin at 11 am and last two hours.