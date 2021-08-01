ICSE, ISC Exams 2021: CISCE extends registration date for improvement exams

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will conduct the improvement exams for ICSE, ISC Exams 2021. The registration date been extended from August 1 to August 4, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the improvement exams can apply online through the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

Those candidates who are not satisfied with the result awarded to them using the CISCE’s Scheme for ICSI, ISC year can get themselves registered for the improvement exams, as per the official notice.

The Board has also extended the registration date for compartment exams till August 4, 2021. Those candidates who have failed to secure a pass certificate but have passed in English and three other subjects for the ICSE and in English and Two other subjects for the ISC year 2021 exam, may get themselves registered for ICSE/ISC year 2021 compartment examination.

Both improvement and compartment exams for ICSE and ISC year 2021 will begin from August 16, 2021. Also, the requests for transfer of centres for the above-mentioned examinations can be forwarded to the Council through the CAREERS portal. The link to submit the requests will be activated after the candidates have been registered for the said examinations.