Home / Education / Board Exams / ICSE Semester 2 revised timetable 2022 released at cisce.org
board exams

ICSE Semester 2 revised timetable 2022 released at cisce.org

  • ICSE Semester 2 revised timetable 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday released the revised time table for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) semester 2 examinations.
ICSE Semester 2 revised timetable 2022: According to the revised schedule, the ICSE Maths and Geography will be held on May 2 and may 4.(cisce.org)
ICSE Semester 2 revised timetable 2022: According to the revised schedule, the ICSE Maths and Geography will be held on May 2 and may 4.(cisce.org)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 05:34 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

ICSE Semester 2 revised timetable 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday released the revised time table for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) semester 2 examinations.

According to the revised schedule, the ICSE Maths and Geography will be held on May 2 and May 4. According to the time table released on Thursday, the maths exam was to be held on May 3 and Geography on May 5. (check ICSE revised time table below.)

The class 10 Maths and Geography exams which were earlier scheduled to be held on May 3 and 5, will now be conducted on May 2 and 4. Some of the other ICSE or Class 10 exams which have been rescheduled are Physics, Second Languages, Modern Foreign Languages, Biology, Group-III Elective, Group II Elective.

However, there has been no revision of ISC or class 12 board exam schedule by the CISCE.

Note: Students should visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org for latest news and updates on the exam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cisce icse time table board exams + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out