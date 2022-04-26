ISC English Semester 2 Exams 2022: What CISCE Class 12 students said after paper

ISC Semester 2 English Exam 2022: Students in Lucknow on Tuesday found ISC English language paper to be easy, balanced and as per their expectations. Ojas, a science stream student at City Montessori School, Kanpur Road branch said the paper was straight forward and as per the ISC standards.

Arnav Mishra another science student from the same school exclaimed the questions were well practiced by us in our camps. Shivansh said the paper was easy and well framed.

Archana and Kallol, the subject experts claimed that their hard work had borne fruits of success.

Principal Vinita Kamran was happy to see the young students happy after the paper.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rajeev Mullick Rajeev Mullick is a Special Correspondent, he writes on education, telecom and heads city bureau at Lucknow. Love travelling ...view detail