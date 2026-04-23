JAC 10th Result 2026 live: Jharkhand Board Class 10 results declared at jacresults.com, direct link here

The Class 10 board examination was held from February 3 to February 17, 2026. All candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website by following the steps below.

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared Jharkhand Board 10th result 2026 on April 23, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check the results on the official website of JAC at jacresults.com.

Direct link to check JAC 10th Result 2026

JAC 10th Result 2026: How to check 1. Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com.

2. Click on JAC 10th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The details to be available on the scorecard is- student's name, roll number and roll code, date of birth and school name. It will also include subject wise marks obtained, total marks or aggregate score, division or grade, and the final result status. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Jharkhand Board.