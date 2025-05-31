Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
JAC 12th Science, Commerce results 2025 declared, direct link to check Jharkhand board Inter marks

ByHT Education Desk
May 31, 2025 12:48 PM IST

Students can check their marks on the board websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Saturday announced the Class 12th (Intermediate) final exam results for Science and Commerce streams. Students can check their marks on the board websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. JAC 12th result 2025 live updates

JAC 12th Science, Commerce results 2025 declared, direct link(Photo by Sunil Ghosh/For representation)
JAC 12th Science, Commerce results 2025 declared, direct link(Photo by Sunil Ghosh/For representation)

Additionally, the results will be hosted on the HT Portal.  

JAC 12th result 2025 on HT Portal

To check the JAC 12th results on the official website and HT Portal, students need to use the following login details

Here is the direct link to check results on the official website

How to check JAC 12th result 2025

On the official website

  1. Go to jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com
  2. Open the 12th result link
  3. Enter your login details and submit. 
  4. Check and download the result

On the HT Portal

  1. Go to https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/jharkhand-board-jac-result
  2. Select your class (12th) and stream (science /arts or commerce)
  3. Enter your login information
  4. Submit and check the result online.

This year, JAC conducted the Jharkhand 12th board exams from February 11 to March 3, 2025. The examination was conducted in the afternoon shift, from 2 PM to 5:15PM.

The practical examination for Intermediate Science, Commerce, and Arts streams were held from March 4, 2025 to March 20, 2025. 

Talking about last year, the Inter results were announced via a press conference on April 30 via a press conference. The board shared details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, etc. at the press conference.

The pass percentage of the JAC Class 12th examination for Science stream was 72.70 per cent last year. The pass percentage of Arts stream was 93.16 per cent. For the Commerce stream, the pass percentage was 90.60 per cent.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result, NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live, AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 LiveJAC 12th Arts Result 2025, RBSE 5th Result Live.
