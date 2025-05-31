JAC 12th Science, Commerce results 2025 declared, direct link to check Jharkhand board Inter marks

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Saturday announced the Class 12th (Intermediate) final exam results for Science and Commerce streams. Students can check their marks on the board websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. JAC 12th result 2025 live updates. JAC 12th Science, Commerce results 2025 declared, direct link(Photo by Sunil Ghosh/For representation)

Additionally, the results will be hosted on the HT Portal.

JAC 12th result 2025 on HT Portal

To check the JAC 12th results on the official website and HT Portal, students need to use the following login details

Here is the direct link to check results on the official website

How to check JAC 12th result 2025

On the official website

Go to jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com Open the 12th result link Enter your login details and submit. Check and download the result

On the HT Portal

Go to https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/jharkhand-board-jac-result Select your class (12th) and stream (science /arts or commerce) Enter your login information Submit and check the result online.

This year, JAC conducted the Jharkhand 12th board exams from February 11 to March 3, 2025. The examination was conducted in the afternoon shift, from 2 PM to 5:15PM.

The practical examination for Intermediate Science, Commerce, and Arts streams were held from March 4, 2025 to March 20, 2025.

Talking about last year, the Inter results were announced via a press conference on April 30 via a press conference. The board shared details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, etc. at the press conference.

The pass percentage of the JAC Class 12th examination for Science stream was 72.70 per cent last year. The pass percentage of Arts stream was 93.16 per cent. For the Commerce stream, the pass percentage was 90.60 per cent.