JAC 12th Science, Commerce results announced, pass percentages increase in both streams

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Saturday announced the Intermediate or Class 12th board exam results for Science and Commerce. This year, the pass percentages of students have increased in both streams compared to last year. JAC 12th Science, Commerce results announced, pass percentages increase(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

Students can check their results on the board’s official website, jacresults.com.

JAC 12th result 2025: Live updates

This year, a total of 99218 students registered for the Class 22 final exam in the Science stream, of whom 98634 appeared. A total of 58720 students passed the exam in first division while 19383 and 63 students passed in second and third divisions, respectively. Twenty students passed the Science stream with pass division. In total, 78186 students passed the examination, taking the overall pass percentage to 79.26 per cent. This is an improvement compared to last year when 72.70 per cent students passed the JAC 12th or Inter examination in the Science stream.

In the Commerce stream, 22204 students applied for the Class 12th final exam and 22066 appeared. As many as 12829 students passed with first division while 7234 and 222 students passed with second and third division, taking the number of successful students to 20285 in the stream. In Commerce too, the pass percentage has improved this year (91.92 per cent) compared to last year (90.60 per cent).

Latehar district has recorded the best pass percentage (88.020 per cent)

in the Science stream. In Commerce too, the district has emerged as top with 100 per cent pass rate, meaning no student from this district has failed the Class 12 exam in the stream.

Students can now check their marks on the board website, jacresults.com.

JAC 12th Science, Commerce results 2025: Direct link

In addition to the official website, students can also check the result on the HT portal.

The result is also available on DigiLocker