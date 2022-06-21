JAC Board 10th Result 2022: Direct link for Jharkhand Matric result at HT Portal

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi on June 21, announced the class 10th board exam results. The result is available on the official website at www.jacresults.com. Apart from the official website the result will be available on the HT Portal. For more updates follow JAC class 10th live updates.

The Jharkhand Board Class 10 board examination in the state concluded on April 20.

Here’s the direct link to check the result

Here's the direct link to check class 10th result at HT Portal

JAC Board 10th Result 2022: How to check at HT Portal

Go to the board exam section of the Hindustan Times website – hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams

Select Jharkhand board

Click on Jharkhand board 10th result 2022

Enter the required information and submit to check scores.

JAC 10th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "JAC 10th Result" link.

Key in your credentials

The JAC 10th board result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the page and take a printout for future reference.