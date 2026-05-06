Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi has declared the JAC 12th Result 2026 on May 6. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state can check their results on the official JAC results website, jacresults.com. JAC Class 12th Result 2026: Jharkhand Board Class 12 results declared at jacresults.com, direct link here

The Class 12 board exam was held from February 3 to February 23, 2026 for Science, Commerce and Arts. The exam was held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Direct link to download JAC 12th Result 2026

JAC 12th Result 2026: How to check All the appeared candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JAC results at jacresults.com.

2. Click on JAC 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JAC.