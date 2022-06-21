Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Result 2022: Science result out, 92.25% students pass

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Result 2022. The Class 12 board result for Science stream have been announced and is available on the official site of JAC results on jacresult.com.

The overall pass percentage is 92. 25%. 54769 students have secured first division numbers, 5117 second division and 13 third division.

The Board conducted the examination for class 12 from March 24 till April 25, 2022. The practical exams were conducted from February 6 to February 27, 2022 in the state. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 board exams in the state this year. Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Result Live Updates

Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Result 2022: How to check

Candidates can check the results by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JAC result on jacresults.com.

Click on JAC Jharkhand board 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.