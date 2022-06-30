Home / Education / Board Exams / JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 for Jammu division declared, direct link here
JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 for Jammu division declared, direct link here

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 for Jammu division has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below. 
JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 for Jammu division declared, direct link here
JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 for Jammu division declared, direct link here
Published on Jun 30, 2022 05:52 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education has declared JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2022. The Class 12 result has been declared for Jammu division. Candidates who have appeared for the 12th examination can check the result on the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in.

To check the result, candidates will require their admit card having roll number and other details. The Board examination for Class 12 was conducted from March 25 to May 9, 2022. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2022

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official website of JKBOSE- jkbose.ac.in.
  • Click on the "Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12, SZ) AR-2022-Jammu" available on the home page.
  • A new page will open.
  • Enter roll number and registration number.
  • JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 for Jammu division will appear on the screen
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKBOSE.

