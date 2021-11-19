JMI Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: Private candidates registration begins on jmicoe.in

Jamia Millia Islamia has started the registration process for JMI Class 10, 12 Exams 2021 from November 18, 2021 onwards. The registration process has been started for private candidates for the session 2021-22. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply pnline through the official site of JMI on jmicoe.in.

As per the official notice released, the last date to apply for the examination is till December 31, 2021. The applicants are required to submit the hard copies of the examination form along with required documents immediately after filing online form for verification at the Counter No 8 in the Office of the Controller of Examinations, JMI.

JMI Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: How to register

Candidates who want to apply for the Class 10, 12 exams can apply online by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JMI on jmicoe.in.

Click on private candidates link available under private courses section on the main page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.