Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: Karnataka Class 12 Result declared, link here

Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 on June 18. Candidates who have appeared for PUC II examination can check the results on karresults.nic.in.

The Class 12 board examination in the state was held at various test centers from April 22 to May 18, 2022. The exam was held in a single shift from 10.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. In the state, over 7 lakh students took the Class 12 board exams. Around 6.84 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year. Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live Updates

Direct link to check the result

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Karnataka SSLC result 2022"

Key in your credentials

Karnataka SSLC result will appear on the screen

Download the result page

Take a printout for further reference.