Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: List of official websites to check KSEAB PUC 2 results

Karnatana 2nd PUC Result 2025: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has yet to confirm the 2nd Pre University Examination 1 result date and time. When declared, students will get the result on the official website. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: List of official websites to check PUC 2 results

KSEAB conducted the Karnataka 2nd PUC or Class 12th board examination in March and released the provisional answer keys in the same month. The results will be declared next.

Following are the official websites to check Karnataka PUC 2 result 2025:

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

KSEAB conducted the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 from March 1 to March 20. The exam was held in single shifts, from 10 am to 1 pm. Exams started with Kannada and Arabic papers and ended with the Hindi paper.

KSEAB released answer keys for 35 subjects was released on March 21.

Past trends on results

Last year, the Karnataka board declared Class 12 result on April 10. Last year, a total of 6,98,378 candidates were eligible to write the examination, of whom 6,81,079 students appeared. 5,52,690 students passed the examination.

The overall pass percentage was 81.15 per cent.

In 2023, KSEAB PUC 2 result was announced on April 21. As many as 7,27,923 students applied for the exam, of whom 7,25,821 were eligible, and 7,02,067 Appeared. 5,24,209 students passed the exam that year. The pass percentage was 74.67 per cent.

The year before that, the Karnataka 2nd PUC result was announced on June 18. In 2022, a total of 4,22,966 students passed the Karnataka PUC 2nd year exam. The pass percentage was 61.88 per cent. The pass percentage of girl students was 68.72 per cent and the pass percentage of boys was 55.22 per cent.

Steps to check Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2025 when announced

Open the result website, karresults.nic.in.

Go to the 2nd PUC exam 1 result link.

Enter your login details.

Submit and check the result.