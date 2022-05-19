Karnataka class 10th SSLC Result 2022: List of websites to check Class 10 result

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will announce Karnataka class 10th SSLC Result 2022 on May 19, 2022. Karnataka Class 10 result will be announced at 12.30 pm on May 19 and the direct link to check the result will be available for candidates at 1 pm. The direct link will be available on the official sites of sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

The KSEEB Class 10 result will likely be announced at the press conference held by the Board officials. The State Education Minister is expected to declare the result. The merit list and pass percentage will also be announced by the Board officials soon after declaration of the result. The result can be checked in the list of websites given below.

Karnataka class 10th SSLC Result 2022: List of websites

<strong>sslc.karnataka.gov.in</strong>

<strong>karresults.nic.in</strong>

<strong>manabadi.co.in</strong>

Apart from the official websites, the result can also be available to students through SMS as well.

This year, a total of 8,73,846 candidates from 15,387 schools across Karnataka have registered for SSLC exams out of which four are transgender candidates, 4,52,732 male and 4,21,110 female candidates. All these students will check their results on the official site of Karnataka Results.