Karnataka class 10th SSLC Result 2023 declared, here's direct link to check

Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board announced the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 on May 8. Candidates can check KSEAB Class 10 results on the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. For updates follow the Karnataka SSLC live Karnataka SSLC result released: Direct link here(HT file photo)

This year, over 8 lakh students registered to take the examination. Karnataka Class 10 SSLC exams 2023 were conducted from March 31 to April 15, 2023.

Here’s the direct link to check the result

Karnataka SSLC result declared: Know how to check

Visit the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

Click on the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The Karnataka SSLC answer keys were published on April 17, 2023, on the website. The evaluation process of Karnataka SSLC answer sheets commenced on April 21, 2023, onwards.