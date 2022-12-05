Karnataka SSLC 2023 final date sheet released, check detailed exam schedule here

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the final datasheet for the Karnataka SSLC examination 2023. The SSLC or class 10th exam will be held from March 31 to April 15. BC Nagesh, the education minister for Karnataka, also tweeted the schedule from his official account.

The detailed Karnataka SSLC 2023 date sheet is available on the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

For the first language the maximum marks is 100 and for the remaining subject the maximum marks is 80. Candidates will be provided 15 extra minutes to read the question paper.

Candidates can check the detailed examination schedule here