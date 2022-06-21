Home / Education / Board Exams / Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022 Declared: Link to check Kerala 12th Result
board exams

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022 Declared: Link to check Kerala 12th Result

  • Kerala Board of Public Examinations released the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results today, June 20. Direct link here
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022 Declared: Link to check Kerala 12th Result(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022 Declared: Link to check Kerala 12th Result(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 21, 2022 12:11 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

Kerala Board of Public Examinations released the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results today, June 20. Candidates who took the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 examinations can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in. Kerala DHSE examinations were held from March 30 to April 22, 2022, at various exam centers around the state, and plus two practical tests were held from February 21 to March 15, 2022.

Last year the Kerala DHSE exams were conducted from April 8 to April 26, 2021 amid the COVID19 crisis.

Here’s the direct link to check the &amp;nbsp;DHSE class 12th result

Here's the direct link to check VHSE RESULTS - 2022

Hers's the direct link to check DHSE (NSQF) RESULTS - 2022

For more updates follow Kerala DHSE live blog

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

Look for the result link

Enter your log in details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala board exam result
kerala board exam result
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out