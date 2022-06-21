Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022 Declared: Link to check Kerala 12th Result

Kerala Board of Public Examinations released the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results today, June 20. Candidates who took the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 examinations can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in. Kerala DHSE examinations were held from March 30 to April 22, 2022, at various exam centers around the state, and plus two practical tests were held from February 21 to March 15, 2022.

Last year the Kerala DHSE exams were conducted from April 8 to April 26, 2021 amid the COVID19 crisis.

Here’s the direct link to check the &nbsp;DHSE class 12th result

Here's the direct link to check VHSE RESULTS - 2022

Hers's the direct link to check DHSE (NSQF) RESULTS - 2022

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

Look for the result link

Enter your log in details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.