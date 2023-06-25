The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the Class 12 or plus two revaluation and scrutiny results 2023. The results of the Kerala Plus Two revaluation and scrutiny can be viewed on the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in, for students who applied for the revaluation of marks and scrutiny of answer sheets. Kerala Plus Two revaluation result 2023 out at dhsekerala.gov.in, get link(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“The Revaluation and Scrutiny results of Second Year Higher Secondary Examination, March 2023, are published herewith. Those candidates who have a change of scores in Revaluation shall submit their original score sheet along with a request to effect the change through the concerned School Principals directly to the undersigned within one month for effecting the change of marks” reads the official notification.

Direct link to check DHSE Kerala Plus two revaluation results

DHSE Kerala plus two revaluation results: Know how to check

Visit the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and take the print for future reference.

