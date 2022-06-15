Kerala SSLC Result 2022: List of websites for Kerala board Class 10th result

Kerala SSLC or Class 10 board exam results will be declared on June 15. Results will be declared at a press conference scheduled for 3 pm. Once announced, students can login to the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan with board exam roll number and/or other required details and view marks sheets. Kerala SSLC result 2022 live updates.

Students can check Kerala SSLC result 2022 on these websites:

Keralapareeksahabhavan.in

Sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Prd.kerala.gov.in

Results.kerala.nic.in, and

Keralaresults.nic.in.

How to check Kerala SSLC 10th result 2022

Go to keralaresults.nic.in or any other website mentioned here.

Find and click on the link for SSLC result.

Enter board exam roll number and other details.

Submit and view results.

Kerala SSLC exams were conducted between March 31 and April 29 in offline mode.

While SSLC students will get their results today, plus two or Class 12 students will have to wait for a few more days to get their results.