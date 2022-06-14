Kerala SSLC Result 2022: List of websites, steps to check Class 10 results

Kerala SSLC or Class 10 board exam results are expected to be announced by June 15. While an official confirmation on Kerala SSLC result date and time is awaited, several media reports have quoted the state's Education Minister V Sivankutty as saying students will get their results by June 15.

Once announced, students can check Kerala SSLC or Class 10th results 2022 on the official site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan and other websites using roll number and date of birth.

Students can check Kerala SSLC result 2022 on these websites:

Keralapareeksahabhavan.in

Sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Results.kerala.nic.in, and

Keralaresults.nic.in.

How to check Kerala SSLC 10th result 2022

Go to keralaresults.nic.in or any other website mentioned here. Find and click on the link for SSLC result. Enter board exam roll number and date of birth. Submit and view results.

Kerala SSLC exams were conducted between March 31 and April 29 in offline mode.

For students who remain unsuccessful in the exam, SAY or Save a Year exam will be another chance to clear it. More details on SAY exam will be announced after results.